BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Faf Du Plessis' golden duck after playing no shot - again!
Du Plessis' golden duck after playing no shot - again!
- From the section Cricket
South Africa's Faf Du Plessis is out for a golden duck to Ben Stokes as he offers no stroke for the second time in the match in the third Test at The Oval.
Follow all of the action from The Oval here.
