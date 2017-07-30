T20 Blast: Alex Hales hits century as Nottinghamshire beat Yorkshire

Alex Hales hit the highest score in a domestic one-day final when he made an unbeaten 187 to help Notts beat Surrey in the One-Day Cup final on 1 July

England one-day batsman Alex Hales hit a century as Nottinghamshire chased 224 to beat Yorkshire by five wickets in the T20 Blast at Trent Bridge.

Adam Lyth top-scored with 59 as Yorkshire made 223-5 in their 20 overs.

But Hales struck four sixes and 14 fours in his 47-ball 101 before Steven Mullaney hit a six to win the game with five balls to spare.

Elsewhere, Joe Clarke hit eight sixes in an unbeaten 124 as Worcestershire beat Durham by eight wickets.

Clarke faced only 53 balls as he steered his side to victory with 11 balls remaining after former England batsman Paul Collingwood struck his and Durham's first Twenty20 century, finishing 108 not out as his side posted 201-2.

Jos Buttler made an unbeaten 80 off 43 balls but ended up on the losing side as Adam Hose marked his debut with 76 to guide Birmingham Bears to a five-wicket win over Lancashire at Edgbaston.

That victory takes the Bears level on points with Yorkshire at the top of the North Group, where they are also joined by Derbyshire, who beat Leicestershire by seven wickets in a low-scoring game.

Adam Hose joined Warwickshire from Somerset on a three-year deal last week

Hales stars in record Notts chase

Yorkshire's 223-5 was their joint third-highest total in T20 cricket and the most they had ever made in an away match.

In reaching their target, Nottinghamshire pulled off their biggest run chase in this format of the game and the second highest in all T20 cricket in England, beaten only by the 226-3 Sussex made to beat Essex by seven wickets at Chelmsford in 2014.

Riki Wessels and Hales got Notts' reply off to a flying start, putting on 87 for the first wicket in just 5.4 overs.

Hales went on to become only the second batsman to score a T20 century for the county after Wessels became the first to reach the landmark in the victory over Derbyshire on 21 July.

When Hales was finally removed by David Willey, Notts still needed 47 off 5.3 overs but Mullaney's 17 off six balls saw them home with plenty to spare.

Notts head coach Peter Moores said: "Today we saw an unbelievable innings by Alex Hales. He is becoming a bit of a specialist in producing extraordinary performances and in some ways he made batting look simple but still scored at an unbelievable rate."

Glamorgan march on in South Group

Glamorgan moved two points clear of Surrey at the top of the South Group with a 25-run victory over Kent at Canterbury.

An unbeaten 77 from former South Africa batsman Jacques Rudolph, 43 not out off 26 balls by compatriot David Miller and 50 from Aneurin Donald helped the Welsh county post 199-2.

Joe Denly hit 68 and Sam Northeast 60 in Kent's reply but they fell well short, closing on 174-4.

Somerset moved up to second after beating Sussex by 32 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method at Taunton in a game shortened to eight overs per side because of rain.

Corey Anderson hit three sixes in his 41 off 17 balls, while Steve Davies contributed with 25 off 13 deliveries as Somerset made 102-3.

Only Stiaan van Zyl (42 not out) could make double figures as Sussex could only muster 71-4 in response.

