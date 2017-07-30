BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Bairstow hits six as England set SA 492 to win
Bairstow hits 'sweet' six as England set SA 492 to win
- From the section Cricket
Jonny Bairstow hits a six shortly after bringing up his half-century as England set South Africa 492 to win the third Test at The Oval.
Follow all of the action from The Oval here.
WATCH MORE: Pint-Sized TMS: Tuffers' batting advice & Jennings reprieved
