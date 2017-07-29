T20 Blast: Essex v Gloucestershire washed-out by rain at Chelmsford

Rain prevented any play between Essex and Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast match at Chelmsford

Rain washed out all play in Saturday's only T20 Blast match between Essex and Gloucestershire at Chelmsford.

The South Group match was abandoned shortly after it looked as if the teams would play a five-overs-a-side contest with Gloucestershire set to bowl first.

Both sides take a point each, with Essex Eagles remaining bottom of the group with six points from nine games.

Gloucestershire Gladiators move up a place to sixth with eight points having played eight of their 14 group games.