BBC Sport - England v South Africa: James Anderson on Toby Roland-Jones and taking the Tube
Anderson on Roland-Jones & taking the Tube
- From the section Cricket
James Anderson praises England team-mate Toby Roland-Jones for his five-wicket haul on debut, and says the players will again take the Tube to The Oval on Sunday.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: England extend lead before rain
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired