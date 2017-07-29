BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Hosts extend lead before rain at The Oval
Highlights: England extend lead before rain
- From the section Cricket
England reach 74-1 to extend their lead over South Africa to 252 before rain ends play early on day three of the third Test at The Oval.
MATCH REPORT: England boost lead on rain-hit day
