BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Hosts extend lead before rain at The Oval

Highlights: England extend lead before rain

  • From the section Cricket

England reach 74-1 to extend their lead over South Africa to 252 before rain ends play early on day three of the third Test at The Oval.

MATCH REPORT: England boost lead on rain-hit day

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: England extend lead before rain

  • From the section Cricket
Video

120 miles a week & chasing a bike - Farah's training regime

Video

Anderson on Roland-Jones & taking the Tube

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch all 11 tries as Hull thrash Leeds in semis

Video

Rivera wins sprint to take RideLondon Classique

  • From the section Cycling
Video

100% belief England can beat France - Stoney

Video

Hull's Shaul scores 75-yard try to seal final place

Video

GB's Proud wins 50m freestyle bronze

Video

GB's Guy claims 100m world butterfly bronze

Video

Roland-Jones completes five-wicket haul

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Hitchon impresses Ennis-Hill with hammer training

Video

Highlights: Roland-Jones stars as England take control

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired