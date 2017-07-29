Donemana and CIYMS triumph in finals on Saturday

Delight for CIYMS as they celebrate their victory in the NCU Challenge Cup final

Seven wickets for 13 was the spectacular bowling analysis of Junior McBrine when Donemana clinched the Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup for the sixth consecutive season with a 335-run victory over Ballyspallen at Brigade.

After being put in to bat Donemana gained a 97-run first innings advantage and with a second innings of 226 Ballyspallen were set the almost impossible task of attaining 335 for victory.

Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup final

Ballyspallen v Donemana

Donemana (first innings) 226-8 R L Dougherty 63, A Riddles 57, S McCloskey 2-35; (second innings) 237 (49.5 overs) I Butt 69, G McClintock 41, M Averill 4-34

Ballyspallen (first innings) 129 (42.2 overs) M Averill 32, J McGonigle 4-21, Jnr McBrine 3-22; (second innings) 101 (25.2 overs) S Kennedy 36, Jnr McBrine 7-13, J McGonigle 2-10

Donemana won by 233 runs

Nigel Jones, who flew in from Jersey on Saturday morning, was the A J Gallagher Challenge Cup final Man of the Match when CIYMS defeated Instonians by six wickets at Comber.

A fourth wicket partnership of 127 by captain Jones and Ryan Hunter set up the victory with the former hitting 10 boundaries in his 80. Hunter had one six and 11 boundaries in his undefeated 65.

A J Gallagher NCU Challenge Cup final

CIYMS v Instonians (at Comber)

Instonians 208 (48.3 overs) N Smith 68, J Shannon 36, J Mulder 3-51, N Jones 2-28

CIYMS 209-4 (44.4 overs) N Jones 80, R Hunter 65 no

CIYMS won by six wickets

Waringstown are now the sole NCU Premier League leaders with 28 points while North Down are now four points in arrears after their one-run D/L defeat at Carrickfergus.

NCU Premier League

Carrickfergus v North Down

North Down 230 (49.5 overs) N Burns 66, R Pretorius 42, D Poulton 5-57

Carrickfergus 96-3 (23.3 overs) J Burton 27 no

RSP - Carrickfergus won by one run (D/L)

CSNI v Waringstown

CSNI 238-6 A Cowdenbeath 65, J Kennedy 49, M Amjad 50

Waringstown D/L target 226 from 44 overs - 228-6 (43.1 overs) G Thompson 54 no, S Shah 54

Waringstown won by four wickets

Muckamore v Lisburn

Muckamore 199 S Stevenson 69

Lisburn 104-7 J Magowan 36, I Hussain 3-19

RSP - Muckamore won by 55 runs (D/L)