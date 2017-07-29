BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Bavuma edges behind for Roland-Jones' fifth wicket

Roland-Jones completes five-wicket haul

  • From the section Cricket

Debutant Toby Roland-Jones takes his fifth wicket as Temba Bavuma edges behind to leave South Africa trailing England by 178 runs at the end of their first innings.

Follow all of the action from The Oval here.

