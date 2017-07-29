BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Bavuma edges behind for Roland-Jones' fifth wicket
Roland-Jones completes five-wicket haul
- From the section Cricket
Debutant Toby Roland-Jones takes his fifth wicket as Temba Bavuma edges behind to leave South Africa trailing England by 178 runs at the end of their first innings.
