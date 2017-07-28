Donemana on top against Ballyspallen in North West final

Andrew Riddles helped Donemana to 226-5 with 57 runs at Brigade

The Bank of Ireland Senior Cup holders and favourites Donemana took full advantage of being put into bat by their opponents Ballyspallen in the final at Brigade.

Donemana ended the first day's play in a very strong position with a 97-run first innings lead.

Donemana were 71-5 after 20 overs and Ballyspallen's decision appeared to be paying dividends, but Ricky Lee Dougherty and Andrew Riddles came to the rescue and combined for a sixth-wicket partnership of 104.

In reply Ballyspallen were keeping up with the run rate at 70-5 after 28 overs but then the bowlers gained the upper hand with Jordan McGinigle claiming 4-21.

Bank of Ireland Senior Cup final - first innings

Donemana 226-5 RL Dougherty 63, A Riddles 57, S McCloskey 2-35

Ballyspallen 129 (42.2 overs) M Averill 32, S Kennedy 26, J McGonigle 4-21, Jnr McBrine 3-22

Donemana lead by 97 runs