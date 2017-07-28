BBC Sport - TMS highlights: Toby Roland-Jones stars as brilliant England take control of Test

Highlights: Roland-Jones stars as England take control

Debutant Toby Roland-Jones takes four South Africa wickets as the visitors slump to 126-8 at the end of day two of the third Test, after all-rounder Ben Stokes' brilliant century led England to a first-innings total of 353.

MATCH REPORT: England pair put hosts in front

