BBC Sport - TMS highlights: Toby Roland-Jones stars as brilliant England take control of Test
Highlights: Roland-Jones stars as England take control
- From the section Cricket
Debutant Toby Roland-Jones takes four South Africa wickets as the visitors slump to 126-8 at the end of day two of the third Test, after all-rounder Ben Stokes' brilliant century led England to a first-innings total of 353.
