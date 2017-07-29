Glamorgan should make T20 Blast Finals Day, says Darren Thomas

Darren Thomas played for Glamorgan between 1992 and 2006

Former Glamorgan bowler Darren Thomas says he expects the team to reach the T20 Blast Finals Day for the first time since 2004.

Their washout against Surrey left them still top of the Southern Group.

"They look very strong. You've got a wealth of experience with Jacques Rudolph, Colin Ingram and David Miller with the bat," said Thomas.

"Then you've got options with the ball, with spin and with seam if the wicket dictates."

Speaking to BBC Wales Sport, Thomas added: "It's a well-balanced team, with Nye Donald and Andrew Salter flying the flag for the Welshmen."

Thomas, who played on Finals Day in 2004, currently coaches and captains the Wales Minor Counties team which is used as a development side for young Welsh talent, as well as coaching Wales Under-15s.

Glamorgan's 2004 Finals Day team Home-grown players Matthew Maynard, Ian Thomas, David Hemp, Mark Wallace, Robert Croft, Mike Powell, Darren Thomas, Adrian Dale Overseas Matthew Elliott, Mike Kasprowicz Signed from Nottinghamshire Alex Wharf

Eight of the 2004 semi-final side were products of the Welsh system, so how does he view the lack of home-grown players in the current T20 Blast side?

"[Coach] Robert Croft and [chief executive] Hugh Morris have been clear in what they've said: they've got to be good enough before they play," said Thomas.

"It's our place as coaches with the Minor Counties, Cricket Wales, the academy or the second team to put them in a place where they are good enough.

"There are good players coming through, they've got to be nurtured into the first-class environment. Kiran Carlson, Owen Morgan, Lukas Carey have come through the system. It is creating players and it's then [a question of] the opportunities they get among the senior players."

Championship chances

While Thomas understands the imperative to target short-term success in the high-profile T20 Blast, he also hopes the youngsters will get more of a chance in the last five matches of the Championship, with promotion from Division Two now a distant dream.

"Whether Glamorgan will blood some youngsters in the Championship, it's another way to do it because the revenue is from one-day cricket and they want to fill the stands and the hospitality [boxes]," Thomas added.

"I'd like to think Robert and Hugh are contemplating it, dependent on the form of the boys in the second team."