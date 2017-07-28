BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Debutant Roland-Jones bowls De Kock to take fourth wicket

Debutant Roland-Jones bowls De Kock for fourth SA wicket

  • From the section Cricket

Debutant Toby Roland-Jones bowls Quinton de Kock to complete his removal of South Africa's top four and put England firmly in control at The Oval.

