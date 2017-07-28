BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Debutant Roland-Jones bowls De Kock to take fourth wicket
Debutant Roland-Jones bowls De Kock for fourth SA wicket
- From the section Cricket
Debutant Toby Roland-Jones bowls Quinton de Kock to complete his removal of South Africa's top four and put England firmly in control at The Oval.
Follow all of the action from The Oval here.
WATCH MORE: Pint-sized TMS: Excellent Proteas keep England in check
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired