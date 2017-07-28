BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Ben Stokes reaches fifth Test century with a six

Stokes reaches fifth Test century with a six

  • From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes hits a six to bring up a magnificent fifth Test hundred on the second afternoon of the third Test as he helps England to a respectable total.

Follow all of the action from The Oval here.

WATCH MORE: Pint-sized TMS: Excellent Proteas keep England in check

