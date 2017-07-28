BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Alastair Cook lbw to Morne Morkel

Cook out lbw as England toil in Test

  • From the section Cricket

Alastair Cook falls 12 runs short of his century as South Africa make an early breakthrough on the second morning of the third Test.

Follow all of the action from The Oval here.

WATCH MORE: Pint-sized TMS: Excellent Proteas keep England in check

Top videos

Video

Cook out lbw as England toil in Test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England win to reach quarters

Video

Pint-sized TMS: Excellent Proteas keep England in check

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

Boycott: Jennings' tentative play 'no good'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Scotland out despite victory

Video

Parris nutmeg helps England through

Video

Brendan Foster: A Life in Athletics

Video

RideLondon - Adams spins with students

Video

Meet rugby league's Tomkins brothers

Video

Highlights: Northeast steers Kent to victory over Somerset

Video

Root out after De Kock takes 'unbelievable' catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Peaty storms to 50m breaststroke gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired