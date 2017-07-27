BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Sam Northeast steers Kent to victory over Somerset

Highlights: Northeast steers Kent to victory over Somerset

Watch highlights as Kent captain Sam Northeast's 54 not out from 27 balls steers his side to victory over Somerset in their T20 Blast match at Canterbury.

