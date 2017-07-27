BBC Sport - Pint-sized TMS: Excellent South Africa keep England in check
Pint-sized TMS: Excellent Proteas keep England in check
England's Alastair Cook was resilient against South Africa's bowlers to make 82 not out as the hosts finished 171-4 on a rain-shortened first day of the third Test at The Oval.
