Mick Newell: Nottinghamshire keen to give young players an opportunity

Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell is also an England selector

Director of cricket Mick Newell says Nottinghamshire will look to strengthen in the close season, but they are keen to give young players an opportunity.

Chris Read will join Michael Lumb and Greg Smith in retiring by the end of the year, leaving places in the squad.

Newell told BBC Radio Nottingham: "We have got some leeway, we have a number of players who have left the club.

"So we have money to spend on replacements, but we also want to see if we can promote from within."

Read will retire following his 20th season at the club to take up the role of director of cricket at Uppingham School in Rutland.

Lumb was forced to quit the sport earlier this month because of an ankle injury, while Smith has chosen to retire for a job outside of the sport.

But Notts have a number of players seeking a regular first-team place, including 20-year-old wicketkeeper Tom Moores, who has taken the gloves for this season's T20 Blast.

Billy Root, younger brother of England captain Joe, scored a century in the One-Day Cup this season against Warwickshire and 21-year-old bowler Luke Wood has been a regular in Twenty20 cricket this season.

Newell continued: "We are using this T20 as very much a grounding for Tom Moores to replace Chris Read in part, or in whole.

"I think we have a seam bowling resource in Luke Wood, who we haven't used much in first-class cricket this season as we have had James Pattinson, Stuart Broad and Jake Ball available.

"Bringing Mark Footitt back is an example of us getting better prepared for the future and that future needs to be in Division One."