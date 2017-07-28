T20 Blast: Glamorgan v Surrey (Fri)

Kevin Pietersen has played 37 T20 internationals and 136 one-day internationals for England

T20 Blast: Glamorgan v Surrey Venue: SSE Swalec Stadium, Cardiff Date: Fri 28, July Time: 18:30 BST Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Wales and BBC Radio London on BBC Sport website and app

Glamorgan and Surrey will contest the top spot in the T20 Blast Southern Group in Cardiff as they go into the second half of their group fixtures.

Surrey's former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, 37, is still out after a calf injury.

Glamorgan's win over Gloucestershire on Tuesday took them ahead of Surrey on net run-rate.

The Welsh side have seen their last three home games rained off with a total of 25.2 overs bowled.

Glamorgan completed the double over Surrey in 2016, including a nine-wicket win in Cardiff, though Surrey picked up the points in Wales in both 2014 and 2015.

The two teams meet on successive Friday nights, with the return in London on Friday, 4 August.

Glamorgan (from): Aneurin Donald, Jacques Rudolph (capt), Colin Ingram, David Miller, Chris Cooke (wk), Graham Wagg, Craig Meschede, Andrew Salter, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Michael Hogan, Nick Selman, Owen Morgan, Connor Brown.

Surrey (from): Gareth Batty (captain), Scott Borthwick. Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jade Dernbach, Aaron Finch, Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Meaker, Ollie Pope, Jason Roy, Ravi Rampaul, Kumar Sangakkara, Dom Sibley, Mark Stoneman.