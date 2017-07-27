BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Joe Root out after Quinton de Kock takes 'unbelievable' catch

Root out after De Kock takes 'unbelievable' catch

Quinton de Kock takes an "unbelievable" catch to dismiss England captain Joe Root for 29 on the first day of the third Test against South Africa at The Oval.

