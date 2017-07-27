BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Joe Root out after Quinton de Kock takes 'unbelievable' catch
Root out after De Kock takes 'unbelievable' catch
- From the section Cricket
Quinton de Kock takes an "unbelievable" catch to dismiss England captain Joe Root for 29 on the first day of the third Test against South Africa at The Oval.
Follow all of the action from The Oval here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired