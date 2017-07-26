BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Adil Rashid spins Yorkshire to comfortable win over Durham

Rashid spins Yorkshire to comfortable win over Durham

Watch highlights as Adil Rashid's 4-19 helps Yorkshire to a comfortable 24-run victory over Durham in their T20 Blast match at Headingley.

