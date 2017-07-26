BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Star of tomorrow? Youngster takes brilliant crowd catch
Star of tomorrow? Youngster takes brilliant crowd catch
- From the section Counties
A kid in the crowd takes a brilliant crowd catch after James Weighell hits a huge six off the final ball as Yorkshire beat Durham by 24 runs in their T20 Blast match at Headingley.
