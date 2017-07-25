T20 Blast: Derbyshire beat Lancashire, Durham suffer fifth defeat in a row

Media playback is not supported on this device T20 Blast: Rudolph and Miller inspire Glamorgan win

Luis Reece made an unbeaten 97 off 55 balls against former club Lancashire as Derbyshire won by 35 runs to ensure five teams are on eight points at the top of the T20 Blast North group.

Reece struck four sixes and 10 fours in Derbyshire's 211-5 at Derby, with Lancashire managing 176-9 in reply.

Birmingham Bears beat Leicestershire, while Nottinghamshire inflicted a fifth straight defeat on Durham.

David Miller made 50 on Glamorgan debut in a 25-run win over Gloucestershire.

Leicestershire remain in third place despite their 30-run defeat, with Yorkshire top, Lancashire second and Derbyshire and Birmingham making up the top five.

Reece added an unbroken 75 off the final 39 balls of the Derbyshire innings with Daryn Smit, who hit 42 out out from 20 deliveries.

Liam Livingstone made 44 off 18 balls, but Karl Brown's departure for 41 off 25 sparked Lancashire's collapse from 93-1 to 163-9 as New Zealand seamer Matt Henry finished with 3-37.

Debutant Miller outshines Rudolph

Jacques Rudolph's 51 spanned 46 balls and contained four fours and a six

Glamorgan's victory at Bristol took them to the top of the South group.

South Africa batsman Miller, who signed a six-game deal but had his debut delayed by Sunday's washout against Essex, hit 50 off 33 balls containing four fours and three sixes.

Compatriot Jacques Rudolph contributed a more measured 51 in a total of 176-5, while Michael Klinger's 52 was the only sizeable contribution in Gloucestershire's 151-7.

Hales in a hurry against dismal Durham

England one-day opener Alex Hales hit 10 fours in his 22-ball 44 as Nottinghamshire cruised to a nine-wicket win at Chester-le-Street, their third victory in succession.

Riki Wessels, who last week became the first player to score a Twenty20 century for Notts, made 49 not out and Brendan Taylor an unbeaten 33 to help the visitors overhaul a target of 124 with four overs to spare.

Left-arm spinner Samit Patel, opening the bowling, earlier took three wickets in four balls to help bowl Durham out for 123.