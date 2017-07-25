BBC Sport - Ben Stokes says England's Women's World Cup triumph is 'incredible'

  • From the section Cricket

England all-rounder Ben Stokes says the nation's women's team performed an "incredible" feat by winning the World Cup - and says anyone questioning the desire of him and his team-mates is "wrong".

