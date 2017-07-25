Anya Shrubsole: England bowler moves to a career-best seventh in the world

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Shrubsole inspires England to World Cup glory

Anya Shrubsole has broken into the top 10 of the International Cricket Council's one-day bowler rankings for the first time, after taking six wickets in England's World Cup final win over India at Lord's on Sunday.

The 25-year-old seamer moves up nine places to seventh.

Team-mate Katherine Brunt is fifth with South Africa's Marizanne Kapp first.

Australians Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry top the batter and all-rounder rankings respectively.

Shrubsole, who leads the Twenty20 bowling rankings, took 6-46 as England won a thrilling final against the team they lost to in the World Cup opening match.

England spinner Laura Marsh has moved up one position to 19th in the ODI bowling rankings, while seamer Jenny Gunn has moved up two places to 20th.

Natalie Sciver is eighth in the ODI batter rankings and Sarah Taylor has progressed three positions to 12th after scoring 54 in the semi-final and 45 in the final. She was also chosen as wicket-keeper in the ICC's team of the tournament.

England captain Heather Knight is 15th in the batter rankings and opener Tammy Beaumont 18th.

There was no change in the women's team rankings, which take into account both ODIs and T20Is, with Australia retaining top spot and England in second.