JP Duminy: South Africa release batsman halfway through England series

JP Duminy has scored six Test centuries and taken 42 wickets in 46 matches for the Proteas

South Africa have released batsman JP Duminy from their squad halfway through their four-Test series in England.

The 33-year-old, who has played 46 Tests since making his debut in 2008, was dropped following the Proteas' first-Test defeat at Lord's.

The tourists levelled the series by winning the second Test at Trent Bridge by 340 runs.

Duminy has scored just 121 runs in his past eight innings and making just 17 in his two innings against England.

Uncapped right-hander Aiden Markram will remain with the squad as batting cover.