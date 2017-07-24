T20 Blast: Gloucestershire v Glamorgan (Tue)

David Miller has played 227 T20 matches in his career

T20 Blast: Gloucestershire v Glamorgan Venue: Brightside Ground, Bristol Date: Tuesday, 25 July Time: 18:30 BST Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Radio Bristol & BBC Wales on BBC Sport website and app

Gloucestershire and Glamorgan both have the chance of going top of the T20 Blast Southern Group as they meet in Bristol on Tuesday.

Glamorgan give a debut to South Africa batsman David Miller after his first scheduled game, at home to Essex, was rained off - their third abandonment.

Unbeaten Gloucestershire were also washed out away to Somerset at Taunton.

Either of 2016's top two could overtake leaders Surrey on net run-rate, with four points separating all nine sides.

Gloucestershire (from, probable): Michael Klinger (c), Phil Mustard, Ian Cockbain, George Hankins, Gareth Roderick, Graeme van Buuren, Benny Howell, Jack Taylor, Thisara Perera, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Thomas Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, Chris Liddle

Glamorgan (from): Jacques Rudolph (c), Aneurin Donald, Colin Ingram, David Miller, Chris Cooke (wk), Graham Wagg, Craig Meschede, Andrew Salter, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Michael Hogan, Nick Selman, Owen Morgan, Connor Brown.