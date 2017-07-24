Durham all-rounder Adam Hickey faces surgery to repair collarbone fracture

Adam Hickey's father Darren also played for Durham

Durham all-rounder Adam Hickey will have surgery to repair the fracture of his right collarbone suffered trying to take a catch in Sunday's T20 Blast defeat by Lancashire Lightning.

The 20-year-old had to leave the field during the Lancashire innings and was sent to hospital for an X-ray.

Hickey made his first-class debut for Durham last season and has played four T20 games in 2017.

He has also played for England at under-19 level.

No timescale has been given by the club as to his absence and recovery.