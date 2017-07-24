Durham all-rounder Adam Hickey faces surgery to repair collarbone fracture

Adam Hickey
Adam Hickey's father Darren also played for Durham

Durham all-rounder Adam Hickey will have surgery to repair the fracture of his right collarbone suffered trying to take a catch in Sunday's T20 Blast defeat by Lancashire Lightning.

The 20-year-old had to leave the field during the Lancashire innings and was sent to hospital for an X-ray.

Hickey made his first-class debut for Durham last season and has played four T20 games in 2017.

He has also played for England at under-19 level.

No timescale has been given by the club as to his absence and recovery.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired