BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: England beat India in tense finale to lift World Cup

Highlights: Shrubsole inspires England to World Cup glory

Watch highlights as England beat India in a tense finale to lift the Women's World Cup at Lord's, with Anya Shrubsole taking 6-46 as India were bowled out for 219.

MATCH REPORT: England beat India by nine runs in thrilling final at Lord's

