BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: England beat India in tense finale to lift World Cup
Highlights: Shrubsole inspires England to World Cup glory
- From the section Women's Cricket
Watch highlights as England beat India in a tense finale to lift the Women's World Cup at Lord's, with Anya Shrubsole taking 6-46 as India were bowled out for 219.
MATCH REPORT: England beat India by nine runs in thrilling final at Lord's
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired