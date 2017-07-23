Women's World Cup: England win over India can be 'springboard' for women's cricket

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Shrubsole inspires England to World Cup glory

England's World Cup triumph can be a "springboard" for women's cricket around the world, according to captain Heather Knight.

The hosts beat India by nine runs in front of a sell-out 26,500 crowd at Lord's, the biggest in Women's World Cup history.

More than 50 million people worldwide watched the group stages.

"What a tournament it has been - the support, the cricket and everything about it," said Knight.

England coach Mark Robinson said: "These memories will live with everybody for a long time.

"It has captured the imagination of everybody as the tournament has gone on. Hopefully, the women's game will go from strength to strength."

'Anya Shrubsole - what a hero'

Media playback is not supported on this device The moment England won the Women's World Cup

Player of the match Anya Shrubsole took 6-46 - the best figures in a World Cup final - as India fell from 191-3 to 219 all out.

Five of her wickets came in a stunning 19-ball spell, and she sealed England's fourth World Cup by bowling number 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

"Anya Shrubsole, what a hero. I thought about taking her off and I'm really glad I kept her on," said Knight.

"It's been an extraordinary game. At times I had to pinch myself and concentrate on the game. The noise when we got the last wicket was a really special moment.

"To win with some of my best mates, I'm absolutely delighted."

India needed only 38 runs from 43 balls with seven wickets in hand before Shrubsole dismissed Punam Raut for 86.

"One of the great things about this team is we never give up," said Shrubsole. "It is a fitting final of what was a brilliant World Cup.

"There was a huge amount of pressure. We never let the run rate get away and we knew if we got a couple then we would be in the game."

Former England footballer and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker praised England's cricketers

India pay price for lower-order 'panic'

India skipper Mithali Raj said her side "panicked" as they missed out on a first major trophy.

"There was a time when the match was in the balance. It wasn't easy for England but credit to them - they kept their nerve," she said.

Wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor was one of five England players - along with Knight, Shrubsole, Jenny Gunn and Laura Marsh - who were part of England's World Cup-winning squad in 2009.

Taylor returned to the team at the World Cup after taking a break from the game last year to deal with anxiety problems.

"It has been a rollercoaster. To be part of this team is incredible," she said.

"It was a case of getting healthy. It was pot luck to be back for this World Cup. This is amazing."

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Goswami's three wickets for India against England