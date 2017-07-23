David Miller: South African aiming to be big Glamorgan hit for T20 Blast

David Miller has played 52 T20 internationals and 99 one-day internationals for South Africa

South Africa batsman David Miller says he will again be aiming for the River Taff in his brief spell at Glamorgan.

The left-hander starred for Yorkshire in their defeat against Hampshire in the T20 Blast final in 2012 in Cardiff, hitting 72 off 46 balls.

"Hopefully what I can do over the next couple of games is lose a few balls [in the River Taff]," Miller said.

Miller will make his debut away to Gloucestershire on Tuesday 25 July, after the home wash-out against Essex.

The 28-year-old will also feature in home games against Surrey and Gloucestershire, and away matches against Kent and Surrey.

"It's exciting times, a short little stint but hopefully I'll make an impact towards the team getting to the quarters and semis," Miller told BBC Wales Sport.

"You've got to crack on, no excuses, I arrived [Saturday], I feel pretty fresh but this is my career and you've got to make the most of it - wherever I do play, I just want to make an impact."

David Miller's fellow South African Colin Ingram has been in great form for Glamorgan

Miller has played 52 T20 internationals and 99 one-day internationals, including several appearances in Cardiff, and is looking forward to teaming up with Colin Ingram again.

"He [Ingram] has been doing exceptionally well, he's a seriously good player and I'm looking forward to playing with him again after playing for South Africa together early in my career," Miller added.

Miller's arrival takes the number of South African-born players in the Glamorgan side to six, the others being Jacques Rudolph, Marchant de Lange, Chris Cooke, and Craig Meschede.

Just two Welsh players, Aneurin Donald and Andrew Salter, are in the starting XI after injuries to David Lloyd and Kiran Carlson.

But former Glamorgan batsman Mike Powell believes it is a longer-term issue than current selection.

"If [the South Africans' inclusion] makes Glamorgan a stronger team, then so be it. Rather than saying 'why aren't Welsh players in' we should be saying 'why aren't they good enough?'," Powell said.

"There are some young Welsh players coming through, but Ingram, Rudolph, Miller, Cooke, they're a lot better than what is available in the second team.

"If they win this competition, everyone's happy in Wales."