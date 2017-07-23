BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: The moment England won thrilling final against India
The moment England won the Women's World Cup
Women's Cricket
Watch the moment England complete a stunning fightback to beat India by nine runs and win the Women's World Cup at an ecstatic Lord's.
MATCH REPORT:England beat India to win Women's World Cup
