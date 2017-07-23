BBC Sport - Women's Cricket World Cup: Shrubsole bowls Mandhana
Shrubsole bowls Mandhana as England strike early
Cricket
Anya Shrubsole bowls Smriti Mandhana in her first over as England make a dream start to the defence of their total of 228 in the Women's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's.
