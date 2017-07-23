BBC Sport - Women's Cricket World Cup: Goswami finishes on figures of 3-23

Watch Goswami's three wickets for India against England

  • From the section Cricket

Watch Jhulan Goswami's three wickets as she finishes on 3-23 as India restrict England to 228-7 in the Women's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's.

Available to UK users only.

