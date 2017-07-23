BBC Sport - Women's World Cup final: Anya Shrubsole removes Punam Raut for 86 to set up tense finale
Shrubsole removes Raut to set up tense finale
- From the section Women's Cricket
England's Anya Shrubsole trap India's Punam Raut lbw for 86 to set up a tense finale in the Women's World Cup final at Lord's.
