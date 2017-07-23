BBC Sport - Women's World Cup final: England's Sarah Taylor and Fran Wilson fall in successive balls

England lose two wickets in two balls

India's Jhulan Goswami removes Sarah Taylor and Fran Wilson in consecutive balls as England's middle order struggles in the Women's World Cup final at Lord's.

