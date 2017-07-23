BBC Sport - Women's World Cup final: England's Sarah Taylor and Fran Wilson fall in successive balls
England lose two wickets in two balls
- From the section Cricket
India's Jhulan Goswami removes Sarah Taylor and Fran Wilson in consecutive balls as England's middle order struggles in the Women's World Cup final at Lord's.
