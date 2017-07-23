BBC Sport - Women's Cricket World Cup: Tammy Beaumont goes cheaply as England stutter
Beaumont goes cheaply as England stutter
- From the section Cricket
England's Tammy Beaumont goes cheaply as she chips the ball up in the air off a full toss from India's Poonam Yadav in the Women's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's.
