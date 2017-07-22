David Miller: South African set for Glamorgan T20 Blast debut v Essex
|T20 Blast: Glamorgan v Essex
|Venue: SSE Swalec Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 23 July Time: 14:30 BST
|Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Wales and BBC Essex via BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Essex.
Glamorgan are set to give a debut to South African batsman David Miller as they bid for a first ever T20 home win over Essex.
Miller, 28, has signed for six matches and is likely to replace Nick Selman.
Essex have named an unchanged 14-man squad from their seven-wicket win over Hampshire.
Glamorgan beat Essex in Chelsmford earlier this season and have six points from five matches, two points ahead of the Eagles with a game in hand.
Glamorgan (probable): Rudolph (capt), Donald, Ingram, Miller, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Meschede, Salter, de Lange, van der Gugten, Hogan.
Essex (from): Chopra, Wheater, Westley, Lawrence, Bopara, ten Doeschate (capt), Taylor, Zaidi, Foster (wk), Walter, Harmer, Amir, Dixon, Porter.