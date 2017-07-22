David Miller: South African set for Glamorgan T20 Blast debut v Essex

David Miller
David Miller has played 52 T20 internationals and 99 one-day internationals for South Africa
T20 Blast: Glamorgan v Essex
Venue: SSE Swalec Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 23 July Time: 14:30 BST
Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Wales and BBC Essex via BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Essex.

Glamorgan are set to give a debut to South African batsman David Miller as they bid for a first ever T20 home win over Essex.

Miller, 28, has signed for six matches and is likely to replace Nick Selman.

Essex have named an unchanged 14-man squad from their seven-wicket win over Hampshire.

Glamorgan beat Essex in Chelsmford earlier this season and have six points from five matches, two points ahead of the Eagles with a game in hand.

Glamorgan (probable): Rudolph (capt), Donald, Ingram, Miller, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Meschede, Salter, de Lange, van der Gugten, Hogan.

Essex (from): Chopra, Wheater, Westley, Lawrence, Bopara, ten Doeschate (capt), Taylor, Zaidi, Foster (wk), Walter, Harmer, Amir, Dixon, Porter.

