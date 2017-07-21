BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Jason Roy & Aaron Finch powerplay helps Surrey see off Middlesex

Watch Roy and Finch's electrifying partnership

  • From the section Cricket

Watch T20 Blast highlights as Jason Roy and Aaron Finch's big-hitting sets Surrey on course for a 15-run victory against Middlesex at The Oval.

WATCH MORE: Pietersen runs out team-mate Finch

Available to UK users only.

