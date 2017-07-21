BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Kevin Pietersen runs out Surrey team-mate Aaron Finch

Pietersen involved in bizarre run-out

  • From the section Cricket

Surrey's Aaron Finch is run out after Kevin Pietersen appears to suffer an injury and fails to run in the T20 Blast game against Middlesex at The Oval.

Follow the action here.

Available to UK users only.

