BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Kevin Pietersen runs out Surrey team-mate Aaron Finch
Pietersen involved in bizarre run-out
Surrey's Aaron Finch is run out after Kevin Pietersen appears to suffer an injury and fails to run in the T20 Blast game against Middlesex at The Oval.
