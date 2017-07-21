T20 Blast: Riki Wessels hits ton as Kevin Pietersen suffers calf injury

Riki Wessels brought up his century off 50 balls

Riki Wessels became the first man to score a Twenty20 century for Nottinghamshire as they beat Derbyshire in a thrilling game at Trent Bridge.

The opener smashed seven sixes and 11 fours in his 54-ball 110 as Notts posted 227-3, their highest T20 total.

Derbyshire, attempting a record T20 run chase in England, fell short on 222-5 despite Wayne Madsen's unbeaten 86.

Kevin Pietersen suffered a recurrence of a calf injury as his Surrey side beat Middlesex by 15 runs at The Oval.

Yorkshire won by 29 runs to inflict a third straight defeat on Birmingham Bears, while Hampshire suffered their second defeat in two nights as Essex cruised to a seven-wicket win at Chelmsford with six overs to spare.

Wessels makes history for Notts

There was little indication of the drama to come at Trent Bridge when Madsen removed Alex Hales and Samit Patel with the final ball of the first over and the first ball of the third to leave Notts 19-2.

Brendan Taylor survived the hat-trick delivery and went on to make an unbeaten 67 in a Notts record third-wicket stand of 153 while playing the support act to Wessels.

Wessels, 31, already held the county record for the highest score in T20 cricket, the 97 he made against Durham in 2015.

Derbyshire needed eight off the final two balls to win but England bowler Jake Ball held his nerve as the visitors had to settle for equalling their highest score in the format.

Pietersen in the news again

Media playback is not supported on this device Pietersen involved in bizarre run-out

Surrey's victory over Middlesex was overshadowed by Pietersen's troublesome calf.

The former England batsman passed a fitness test on the injury - suffered while making 52 on his return against Essex on Wednesday - and strode to the crease following the fall of Jason Roy.

The 37-year-old defended his first ball off the back foot and turned down a single, running out Aaron Finch for 40 off 22 balls in the process.

Middlesex captain Brendon McCullum generously allowed Roy to return as a runner but, clearly hampered, Pietersen scooped an easy catch to Toby Roland-Jones off Steven Finn to depart for four.

Surrey captain Gareth Batty told BBC Radio London: "It caught us off guard because Kev had got through the fitness test, no problems at all. It wasn't on our radar and then unfortunately it went pop."

Batty said it is "unlikely" Pietersen will be fit for Surrey's game against Hampshire at Southampton on Sunday.

Wet, wet, wet - rain thwarts Foxes

The game between Somerset and Gloucestershire at Taunton was called off before the scheduled 17:30 BST start

Leicestershire suffered a two-run defeat on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after rain cut short their pursuit of 166 against Northamptonshire Steelbacks.

Leicestershire, who went into the game with the only remaining 100% record in the T20 Blast, restricted the defending champions to 165-8 at Grace Road.

However, rain forced the players off with Leicestershire 107-3 with 5.3 overs remaining.

Only eight overs were possible in Cardiff after a delayed start before Glamorgan's game with Sussex was called off, while the West Country derby between Somerset and Gloucestershire at Taunton and Lancashire's visit to Worcestershire were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

