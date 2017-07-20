BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Durham's dismal run continues against Leicestershire
'Shocking' Durham's dismal T20 run continues
Durham fail to chase down 145 as Leicester Foxes win by 27 runs in the T20 Blast at Chester-le-Street.
