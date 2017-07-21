T20 Blast: Glamorgan v Sussex (Fri)

Glamorgan's Nick Selman

T20 Blast: Glamorgan v Sussex Date: Fri 21 July Time: 1830 Venue: SSE Swalec Stadium, Cardiff Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Wales and BBC Sussex on BBC Sport website and app; updates on BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan are likely to call up opener Nick Selman for the injured David Lloyd as they face Sussex in their return T20 Blast match in Cardiff.

Teenager Connor Brown gets a first squad place, with South African new signing David Miller not yet in the UK.

Sussex arrive in Cardiff after claiming their first win of the season in the tournament against Hampshire.

But with a Met Office yellow weather warning in force for wind and rain, play is likely to be curtailed.

Glamorgan (from): Aneurin Donald, Nick Selman, Colin Ingram, Jacques Rudolph (capt), Chris Cooke (wk), Graham Wagg, Craig Meschede, Andrew Salter, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten. Michael Hogan, Owen Morgan, Connor Brown.

Sussex (from): Luke Wright, Chris Nash, Stiaan van Zyl, Ross Taylor (capt), Ben Brown (wk), Laurie Evans, Phil Salt, Chris Jordan, David Wiese, Jofra Archer, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Tymal Mills.