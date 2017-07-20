T20 Blast: Brendon McCullum and Matt Coles star, Leicestershire and Sussex win

Matt Coles' 4-32 was his second four-wicket haul in T20 cricket

Matt Coles took the first hat-trick of this summer's T20 Blast but ended up on the losing side as Middlesex beat Kent by 16 runs.

The seamer had James Franklin and John Simpson both caught at long-on before bowling Tim Southee in the final over of Middlesex's 179-8.

Brendon McCullum smashed six sixes in his 51-ball 88 for Middlesex before Kent stumbled to 163-8.

Elsewhere, Leicestershire won at Durham while Sussex beat Hampshire.

Hot Coles but McCullum magic

Former New Zealand captain McCullum had only scored 36 in his previous four innings for Middlesex this summer and made the most of being dropped by Kent captain Sam Northeast on 19.

He brought up his half-century in 30 balls and also struck nine fours before he was bowled by Calum Haggett.

McCullum's innings overshadowed that of Dawid Malan, who celebrated his call-up to England's squad for next week's third Test against South Africa by making 33 before becoming the first of Coles' four victims.

His final-over heroics saw him become the third Kent bowler to take a T20 hat-trick, following on from Ryan McLaren in 2007 and Wahab Riaz in 2011, as he finished with 4-32.

Kent's reply got off to the worst possible start as they lost the in-form Daniel Bell-Drummond and Joe Denly to slump to 2-2.

Northeast hit 59 and Jimmy Neesham 52 to give Kent hope but they fell short in front of Middlesex's record outground crowd of 4,107 at Richmond.

Leicestershire march on, Sussex off the mark

Callum Parkinson (second from right) was playing only his fourth T20 Blast game for Leicestershire

Leicestershire made it four wins from four to stay top of the North Group with an impressive 27-run victory over Durham.

After Luke Ronchi (32), Cameron Deport (29) and Mark Cosgrove (33) laid a strong foundation, the Foxes lost their way as they collapsed from 100-2 to 144-8, Paul Collingwood taking 4-24.

But their attack defended a score of less than 150 for the third successive game as they reduced Durham to 39-5 before the hosts mustered only 117-8 from their 20 overs, with 20-year-old slow left-armer Callum Parkinson taking 3-20.

Jofra Archer starred for Sussex as they picked up their first win of the competition by ending South Group leaders Hampshire's 100% record.

The 22-year-old paceman, from Barbados, ripped through Hampshire's top order to finish with 4-18 as the home side could only post 126-9.

Reece Topley trapped Luke Wright leg before with the third ball of Sussex's reply but they cruised to their target with 16 balls to spare to win by six wickets.