BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: India's Harmanpreet Kaur punishes Kristen Beams' embarrassing 'moon ball'
India's Kaur punishes Beams' embarrassing 'moon ball'
- From the section Women's Cricket
Watch Australia's Kristen Beams bowl an embarrassing no-ball before India's Harmanpreet Kaur smashes the free hit for six during their Women's World Cup semi-final at Derby.
Follow live text commentary, in-play clips and TMS
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired