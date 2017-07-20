BBC Sport - Women's Cricket World Cup: India lose Smriti Mandhana in the first over
India lose Mandhana in the first over
- From the section Cricket
Watch India lose opener Smriti Mandhana in the first over of their delayed Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia.
Follow live: Text, clips and TMS commentary
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired