BBC Sport - Women's Cricket World Cup: India lose Smriti Mandhana in the first over

India lose Mandhana in the first over

  • From the section Cricket

Watch India lose opener Smriti Mandhana in the first over of their delayed Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Follow live: Text, clips and TMS commentary

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

India lose Mandhana in the first over

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Poulter starts well at Open - best shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Beef' holes his chip at the 6th

  • From the section Golf
Video

Manley takes clubhouse lead with eagle-birdie finish

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: England 6-0 Scotland

Video

'The mountain stage that ends in a desert'

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Why are golf holes four-and-a-quarter inches wide?

  • From the section Golf
Video

Lingard: Kids are always 'dabbing' at me

Video

England 6-0 Scotland: Taylor & Sampson on 'special' hat-trick

Video

Albatross or snowman? Five golf terms explained

Video

BeSpoke at the Tour de France: Stage 17 review

  • From the section Cycling
Audio

Lionesses hit Scotland for six in Euro 2017 opener

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired