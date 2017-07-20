England v South Africa: Tom Westley to make debut in third Test

Third Test: England v South Africa Venue: Kia Oval, London Date: 27-31 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: In-play video clips, Test Match Special radio commentary and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website, tablets, mobiles and app.

Essex batsman Tom Westley will make his England debut in the third Test against South Africa at The Oval starting on 27 July.

The 28-year-old will bat at number three in place of Gary Ballance, who broke a finger in the second Test.

Uncapped Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan has also been named in a 13-man squad.

The four-Test series is level at 1-1 following South Africa's 340-run win at Trent Bridge.

Westley has scored 478 runs at an average of 53.11, including two centuries, for County Championship leaders Essex this season.

He hit 106 not out for England Lions against a full-strength South Africa bowling attack at Worcester last month.

Malan, who made 78 off 44 balls on his international Twenty20 debut last month, could play if England select an extra batsman after being bowled out for 205 and 133 in the second Test.

The 29-year-old left-hander averages 42.50 for Middlessex in Division One this season.

Surrey opener Mark Stoneman, the third highest run-scorer in the top flight this summer, was overlooked by the selectors on his home ground.

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones, who was left out of the XI at Trent Bridge, retains his place in the squad.

England squad for third Test

Joe Root (Yorkshire, captain), Alastair Cook (Essex), Keaton Jennings (Durham), Tom Westley (Essex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Ben Stokes (Durham), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Mark Wood (Durham), James Anderson (Lancashire), Toby Roland-Jones (Middlesex).