BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Calum Brodrick drops easy-looking catch off Worcestershire's Ross Whiteley
'He had an age to make up his mind' - Brodrick drops easy catch
- From the section Counties
Calum Brodrick, a 19-year-old debutant, drops an easy-looking catch off Worcestershire's Ross Whiteley during their T20 Blast match at New Road.
Watch in-play highlights and listen to local radio commentary here.
Available to UK users only.
