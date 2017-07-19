Michael Lumb: Nottinghamshire batsman retires because of ankle injury

Michael Lumb's first success with Nottinghamshire came in the 2013 YB40 final

Nottinghamshire and former England batsman Michael Lumb has been forced to retire because of an ankle injury.

The 37-year-old, who previously played for Yorkshire and Hampshire, was a member of England's World T20-winning side in 2010.

Lumb was also in the Notts team that beat Surrey in the One-Day Cup final at the beginning of the month.

"I'm extremely disappointed I've had to retire, but I have to respect medical opinion," he said.

His retirement is a further blow for Notts, who lost seam bowler Luke Fletcher for the rest of the summer after he was struck on the head by the ball in a recent T20 Blast match.

Lumb scored 11,443 first-class runs during his career, including 21 centuries, at an average of 34.

But his international recognition came in limited-overs cricket and he played 27 T20 and three one-day internationals for England.

Lumb made only two in the World T20 final against Australia in Bridgetown in 2010, but England lifted the trophy after a seven-wicket win.

He made his last international appearance in 2014, but has also played in the Indian Premier League and Australia's Big Bash competition.

"He's a hugely talented batsman that has entertained cricket followers all over the world," said Notts director of cricket Mick Newell.

"He's a great role model to others and a superb professional."