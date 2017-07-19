BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Billy Godleman scores 70 for Derbyshire in their win over Worcestershire
'Majestic' Godleman helps Derbyshire to victory
- From the section Counties
Watch Billy Godleman smash 70 from just 42 balls, including two huge sixes, as Derbyshire cruise to a seven-wicket victory over Worcestershire in the T20 Blast at New Road.
WATCH MORE: Gloucestershire defend 138-9 to beat Kent
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired