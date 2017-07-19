Women's World Cup: Australia captain Meg Lanning facing race to be fit for semi-final

Lanning scored a half-century as Australia beat India in the group stages

Women's World Cup semi-final, Australia v India Venue: Derby Date: 20 July, 10:30 BST Coverage: Live Test Match Special commentary on 5 Live Sports extra and Radio 4 from 10:15 BST and in-play video clips on BBC Sport Website and App.

Australia captain Meg Lanning is an injury doubt for the World Cup semi-final against India in Derby on Thursday.

The world's number one batter helped her side to an eight-wicket victory over India in the group stages before being sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Reigning champions Australia are aiming for a seventh World Cup title.

The winners will face England in the final at Lords on Sunday after the hosts beat South Africa in Bristol.

Lanning, 25, suffered a shoulder injury during the early stages of the tournament and did not feature in her side's victory over Pakistan.

She returned against India to score an unbeaten 88 but was then ruled out of their final pool match against South Africa with Australia already qualified for the semis.

The skipper has been in fine form despite her absences, scoring 328 runs in five innings including an unbeaten 152 against Sri Lanka.

But Lanning trained away from the rest of her team on Wednesday, taking part in a light session with Australia head coach Matthew Mott.

Australia have won six of their seven matches in this year's tournament with their only defeat coming against hosts England in the group.

It was their first loss to England at a World Cup in 24 years as Heather Knight's side scraped home by three runs. in Bristol and Australia eventually finished second in the group stages behind England on net run rate.

Meanwhile India are the only side to have beaten England in this year's competition. They inflicted a 35-run defeat on the hosts on the opening day of the tournament in Derby.

And the Country Ground has been a happy hunting ground for Mithali Raj's side - her team have won all four of their games in Derby but Australia are yet to play there.

India's woes against Australia

India's record against Australia does not make for easy reading - they have won just eight of the 42 encounters between the two sides.

They lost to Australia in the 2005 final in South Africa, and were also beaten by eight wickets in the group stages of this year's tournament.

Australia came out on top when the two sides met at Bristol as Lanning and Ellyse Perry both made unbeaten half-centuries.

Perry recorded her fifth half-century of the tournament and is the second-top run scorer, behind England's Tammy Beaumont, with 366 runs at an average of 91.50.